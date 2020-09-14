Advertisement

Two indicted for Bland County murder

Justin and Leslie Hackler have been indicted for the murder of David Hayes(Bland County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people have been indicted for the killing of a man in Bland County.

Justin Hackler was indicted Monday by a grand jury in Bland County for second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a felony, conspiracy and concealing a body. Leslie Hackler was also indicted for conspiracy and concealing a body.

The case started when David Hayes of Tazewell County was reported missing in July; his body was then found in Bland County. He had family in both counties.

