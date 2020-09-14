VT safety Devon Hunter arrested, suspended indefinitely by team

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The backfield in Blacksburg will be missing one for the foreseeable future.

On Sunday, the Christiansburg Police Department arrested Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter on charges of strangling another causing wound our injury, and Assault on a family member, according to the Montgomery County Jail.

Virginia Tech Athletics released a statement Monday stating, “Devon Hunter has been suspended indefinitely from all football team activities effective immediately for not upholding the high standards we have for our student-athletes. We cannot comment further on Virginia Tech student conduct issues until the matter is resolved.”

Hunter played in all 13 games last season, starting two games and recording 16 total tackles.

He is being held without bond at the Montgomery County.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.