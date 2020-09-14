Advertisement

VT safety Devon Hunter arrested, suspended indefinitely by team

Hunter played in all 13 games last season, starting two games and recording 16 total tackles.
Courtesy Montgomery County Jail
Courtesy Montgomery County Jail(Courtesy Montgomery County Jail)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The backfield in Blacksburg will be missing one for the foreseeable future.

On Sunday, the Christiansburg Police Department arrested Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter on charges of strangling another causing wound our injury, and Assault on a family member, according to the Montgomery County Jail.

Virginia Tech Athletics released a statement Monday stating, “Devon Hunter has been suspended indefinitely from all football team activities effective immediately for not upholding the high standards we have for our student-athletes. We cannot comment further on Virginia Tech student conduct issues until the matter is resolved.”

Hunter played in all 13 games last season, starting two games and recording 16 total tackles.

He is being held without bond at the Montgomery County.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Boutique Recognized

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Local Boutique Recognized

News

Angle Bridge Maintenance To Start This Week

Updated: 39 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Kate Capodanno reports

News

6th Congressional District Candidates Meet Virtually

Updated: 40 minutes ago
6th Congressional District Candidates Meet Virtually

News

Fuente Talks Game Against UVA Being Canceled

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Fuente Talks Game Against UVA Being Canceled

News

Jill Biden Rallies Virginia Voters

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jill Biden Rallies Virginia Voters

Latest News

News

EMS Steps For Treating Victims Of Violence

Updated: 43 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports

News

Radford President Talks About Campus COVID-19 Cases

Updated: 45 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Jen Cardone reports

News

Virtual Diversity Educational Events

Updated: 1 hour ago
Virtual Diversity Educational Events

News

COVID-19 Cases Declining In Henry County

Updated: 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Cases Declining In Henry County

News

Liberty's Hugh Freeze Looks To Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
It is officially game week for the Liberty Flames and head coach Hugh Freeze named Auburn transfer Malik Willis the starting quarterback Monday, as LU gets set to head to Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.

News

Annual prayer circle continues despite pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
A local church continued its annual Prayer Circle this weekend, this time just a little more spaced out.