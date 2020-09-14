Warrants issued for 18-year-old following Martinsville shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Warrants have been issued for an 18-year-old Martinsville man after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Nyzah Antonio Bradley allegedly fired a weapon in the direction of a Chevrolet Camaro on Starling Avenue at the intersection of Wilson Street, around 4:45 p.m.

The driver was struck in the leg and treated for non-life-threatening injuries at SOVAH Health in Martinsville.

Bradley is being charged with malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city.

The shooting is under investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Sgt. Durham at 276-403-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463.

