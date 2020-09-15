Advertisement

6th District candidates meet in virtual forum

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harrisonburg, Va. (WDBJ) - The candidates in the 6th Congressional District met Monday during the first of two forums.

Republican Congressman Ben Cline and Democratic challenger Nicholas Betts took part in a virtual event, organized by the Harrisonburg Rotary Club, and the Harrisonburg Rockingham County Chamber of Commerce. The candidates fielded questions on a variety of issues, during the hour-long exchange.

Among the questions: How would they support the region’s farmers?

“One thing I think the federal government can do temporarily is purchase excess food from farmers and give it to people in need,” Betts told the online audience. “And I think that will both help the farmers as well as keep food on tables for people that need it.”

“One of the ways that I have advocated in the past and continue to advocate is the permanent repeal of the death tax,” Cline responded. “That insures that family farms can pass on the farms that they have worked their lives to build from generation to generation.”

Cline and Betts are scheduled to meet again in October during a forum organized by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Student at Cave Spring Middle School tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Parents are still being asked to monitor their children for symptoms

News

Jill Biden rallies Virginia voters during virtual campaign visit

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Jill Biden made a virtual visit to Virginia on Monday, urging women to support the Democratic ticket. The online rally with other Democratic leaders encouraged Virginians to vote early.

News

Roanoke Fire and EMS responds to several medical related calls over the weekend

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Boles
This past weekend there were 3 shootings and a stabbing in Roanoke.

News

Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion hosts Black History panel

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Boles
The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC hosts events for Roanoke Welcoming week.

News

Monument Terrace stairs close for cleaning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Residue will be removed from the stone stairs.

Latest News

News

Families react to apparent vandalism at Fort Hill cemetery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Damage to one part of the cemetery was done Saturday.

News

Tractor-trailer crash causes delays along I-81S in Pulaski Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for updates

News

Local Boutique Recognized

Updated: 3 hours ago
Local Boutique Recognized

News

Angle Bridge Maintenance To Start This Week

Updated: 3 hours ago
WDBJ7's Kate Capodanno reports

News

6th Congressional District Candidates Meet Virtually

Updated: 3 hours ago
6th Congressional District Candidates Meet Virtually