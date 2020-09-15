6th District candidates meet in virtual forum

Harrisonburg, Va. (WDBJ) - The candidates in the 6th Congressional District met Monday during the first of two forums.

Republican Congressman Ben Cline and Democratic challenger Nicholas Betts took part in a virtual event, organized by the Harrisonburg Rotary Club, and the Harrisonburg Rockingham County Chamber of Commerce. The candidates fielded questions on a variety of issues, during the hour-long exchange.

Among the questions: How would they support the region’s farmers?

“One thing I think the federal government can do temporarily is purchase excess food from farmers and give it to people in need,” Betts told the online audience. “And I think that will both help the farmers as well as keep food on tables for people that need it.”

“One of the ways that I have advocated in the past and continue to advocate is the permanent repeal of the death tax,” Cline responded. “That insures that family farms can pass on the farms that they have worked their lives to build from generation to generation.”

Cline and Betts are scheduled to meet again in October during a forum organized by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce.

