Airport training gives crews hands-on experience

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is making sure its crews are prepared for any emergency that might come their way.

The airport is lighting things up for its live burn training this week.

The public safety teams conduct these types of trainings twice a year. The department chief said their virtual training is important but they need these experiences to help them better understand what they would face in the field.

“We like hands on training because that gets us muscle memory and in the heat of the moment we work a little bit better,” Public Safety Director Ben Cook said.

The public safety teams will conduct the live burn trainings until Thursday.

