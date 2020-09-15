Advertisement

Beloved Lynchburg animal returns to The Nature Zone

Roxy the bearded dragon has returned to The Nature Zone in Lynchburg.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One hometown has a beloved friend back.

Lynchburg’s Roxy the bearded dragon has returned to The Nature Zone at the Miller Center.

At seven years old, you can find her loafing around and eating crickets when she’s hungry.

She makes her return after having to have surgery on her jaw.

She tore some cartilage but is back and ready to see folks once again.

“So, they’re always amazed by the fact that she’s a bearded dragon and the kids are always like, ‘oh my gosh, does she breathe fire?’ Sadly, she does not breathe fire, but she does have this great orange beard where she gets her name," said Hannah Rathje, The Nature Zone senior recreation specialist.

If you want to see Roxy, stop by The Nature Zone - it’s free and Roxy plans to stay for life.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

