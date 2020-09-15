Botetourt County Schools to continue to address COVID cases on individual basis

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Schools will continue to address COVID cases on an individual basis as new infections are reported.

On Monday the district learned of two new reported cases of the virus in its schools.

The first was reported at Lord Botetourt High School where a student had tested positive.

The second was at Buchanan Elementary School where a student was being treated for a probable COVID-10 case, according to Human Resource Director Julie Baker.

The district decided to not make any changes to classes at Lord Botetourt. However at Buchanan Elementary School the district said given the possibility of multiple close contacts in the classroom, all students in the one particular class would transition to remote learning until September 28.

“If there are no identified close contacts then we go about as business as usual. If there is the potential for close contacts, then we are going to take a look at the nature of those contacts and then we will make a decision on that individual class as needed,” Baker said.

The district said they work closely with the Health Department when new cases are reported so they can best protect the students and staff in its schools.

Right now, the district does not have any plans to adjust their school calendar or hybrid system.

Administrators said they feel confident about their response and the COVID numbers in Botetourt.

