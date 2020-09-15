Advertisement

Campbell County Public Schools assistant superintendent reflects on first weeks back

An electronic sign outside Rustburg High School welcomes back students.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A sign outside Rustburg High School welcomes back its students.

Campbell County Public Schools brought back some of its secondary kids a week ago and some of its elementary kids two weeks ago.

Assistant Superintendent Clayton Stanley says so far, so good.

“So far, it’s been great. It’s been so good to see kids coming into the building. They’ve been excited. It’s good for our teachers to see kids coming in and remembering why they do what they do," said Stanley.

The county is using a blended model for its students.

They say the virtual aspect has been a challenge at times to navigate.

“A lot of our kids are doing their classes online, so that’s been a challenge in terms of getting devices out and getting used to online learning and also with the kids that are coming into the building, we have mitigation strategies," said Stanley.

They’re using things like social distance markers or posters showing symptoms of the virus for those strategies.

Besides these changes, Stanley says teachers have had to wrestle with learning to teach in a different way.

“But it’s a challenge for them. I mean, they’re learning how to teach all over again. Not only the kids that are there in front of them but also the kids at home," said Stanley.

But despite the initial changes, welcoming back students has given them a place to start.

“We’re just really excited that we’re able to bring kids in at all because we know that that social interaction and those relationships that we have with them are most important," said Stanley.

Stanley says so far, the system has seen four cases of coronavirus between its students and staff.

