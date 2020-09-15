Coronavirus case confirmed at Gilbert Linkous Elementary in Montgomery County
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has tested positive for coronavirus at Gilbert Linkous Elementary School, but the Montgomery County School District hasn’t announced whether the person is a student or staff member.
The positive test was announced on the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
One other case had already been announced in the district, at Auburn High.
