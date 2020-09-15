Advertisement

Coronavirus case confirmed at Gilbert Linkous Elementary in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Public Schools logo
Montgomery County Public Schools logo(MCPS Facebook page)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has tested positive for coronavirus at Gilbert Linkous Elementary School, but the Montgomery County School District hasn’t announced whether the person is a student or staff member.

The positive test was announced on the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

One other case had already been announced in the district, at Auburn High.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Poll: Americans worry politics will rush vaccine

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows 62% of Americans believe political pressure from the White House will cause the Food and Drug Administration to approve a vaccine before it's found to be safe and effective.

Coronavirus

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing continues in Roanoke area this week

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The events are open to the public, but pre-registration is recommended.

Coronavirus

Positive case of COVID-19 identified at Amherst County High School

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The person was on school premises on Friday, September 11 and had direct exposure with other individuals.

National

Americans worry politics will rush vaccine

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
The race to come up with a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine is underway, but the true hurdle could be getting people to get vaccinated, according to a new poll.

Coronavirus

Virus brings Mexican toilet paper to US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Demand for toilet paper has been so high during the pandemic that in order to keep their shelves stocked, retailers are buying up foreign toilet paper brands, mostly from Mexico.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Roanoke 2020 Drumstick DASH goes virtual amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
The annual Thanksgiving 5k will be done virtually this year.

Coronavirus

‘Certified young person’ Paul Rudd teams up with N.Y. Gov. Cuomo for mask-wearing PSA

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The PSA features Rudd, who is 51, dressed up in a bright yellow hoodie with sweatpants.

Coronavirus

Paul Rudd helps Gov. Cuomo send mask PSA

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The PSA features Rudd, who is 51, dressed up in a bright yellow hoodie with sweatpants.

National Politics

Trump defies virus rules as ‘peaceful protest’ rallies grow

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic governors and local leaders have urged the president to reconsider the events, warning that he’s putting lives at risk. But they have largely not tried to block the gatherings of thousands of people, which Trump and his team deem “peaceful protests” protected by the First Amendment.

National Politics

Trump hosts indoor event with few masks, no social distancing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump defies warnings from health experts and continues to hold indoor campaign events amid the coronavirus pandemic.