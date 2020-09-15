Advertisement

COVID assistance program to help Rocky Mount families pay overdue bills

The SAFE Program will help Rocky Mount families affected by the pandemic pay overdue bills.
The SAFE Program will help Rocky Mount families affected by the pandemic pay overdue bills.(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Families in Rocky Mount hit hard by the pandemic can now get a little extra financial help.

The Town partnered with Helping Hands of Franklin County to distribute $100,000 of CARES Act money.

They are calling this program the SAFE Program and it will help families in Rocky Mount pay overdue bills.

That includes things like housing payments, childcare payments, and utility bills.

“Ususally when they call us we can help them with one thing, but with this money we can help them with multiple things. You know they’re not trying to dig out of a hole they are back on a level playing field again,” Helping Hands Director Kay Saleeby said.

To apply for this financial assistance, all you have to do is call Helping Hands of Franklin County at 540-483-2387 to get the process started.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Botetourt County Schools to continue to address COVID cases on individual basis

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Botetourt County Schools will continue to address COVID cases on an individual basis as new infections are reported.

News

Lynchburg Recycling Sites Overflowing

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lynchburg Recycling Sites Overflowing

News

NC Man Missing, SUV Found In Danville

Updated: 45 minutes ago
NC Man Missing, SUV Found In Danville

News

COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise In Roanoke City-Alleghany Health District

Updated: 46 minutes ago
COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise In Roanoke City-Alleghany Health District

News

SWVA Highest Positivity Rate Throughout Commonwealth, But Declining

Updated: 48 minutes ago
SWVA Highest Positivity Rate Throughout Commonwealth, But Declining

Latest News

News

Nutcracker goes virtual for Southwest Virginia Ballet

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Instead of taking the stage in front of an audience, the Southwest Virginia Ballet will record its performance of the Nutcracker for people to watch at home.

News

Franklin Co. COVID-19 Update

Updated: 50 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Joe Dashiell reports

News

The Importance Of Being Prepared

Updated: 52 minutes ago
WDBJ7 Meteorologist Ian Cassette reports

News

Airport training gives crews hands-on experience

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The airport is lighting things up for its live burn training this week.

Breaking

Victim dies after Saturday shooting along Bridge St. SW

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Ahmad Mubdi, 51 of Roanoke, was arrested in connection to the early Saturday morning shooting.