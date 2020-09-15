COVID assistance program to help Rocky Mount families pay overdue bills

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Families in Rocky Mount hit hard by the pandemic can now get a little extra financial help.

The Town partnered with Helping Hands of Franklin County to distribute $100,000 of CARES Act money.

They are calling this program the SAFE Program and it will help families in Rocky Mount pay overdue bills.

That includes things like housing payments, childcare payments, and utility bills.

“Ususally when they call us we can help them with one thing, but with this money we can help them with multiple things. You know they’re not trying to dig out of a hole they are back on a level playing field again,” Helping Hands Director Kay Saleeby said.

To apply for this financial assistance, all you have to do is call Helping Hands of Franklin County at 540-483-2387 to get the process started.

