Downtown Lynchburg seeing growth despite ongoing construction and pandemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite ongoing construction and the coronavirus pandemic, business in downtown Lynchburg is still going strong.

New bistros, bars and breweries have been thriving this summer; including Philippine Delight at the Community Market.

New owners took over the restaurant in June. The eatery is known for its kabobs and recently expanded to include Filipino groceries.

Owners say their customers are to credit for the growing business.

“You know, the Community Market is good, there are a lot of good vendors here including us, so, it’s good to see people still coming out regardless of, you know, everybody’s wearing their masks, but we’re still doing what we have to to keep things going," explained Corey Goff, who owns Philippine Delight with his wife. “A lot of people have seen us at Friday Cheers and all the festivals and that has been a down fall because there’s no festivals this year, right. But, we’re hoping that’s going to pick up, maybe by the spring," he added.

Two new breweries also opened up over the summer: Star Hill and Three Roads Brewing.

