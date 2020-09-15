Drive-thru COVID-19 testing continues in Roanoke area this week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts will hold two drive-thru COVID-19 testing events this week.

· Tuesday, September 15 at the Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Rd. NE (Parking Lot C)... 4-6 p.m.

· Wednesday, September 16 at the Armory at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College, 1000 Dabney Dr., Clifton Forge... 4-6 p.m.

The events are open to the public, but pre-registration is recommended. For questions about COVID-19 or to register for testing, call 540-769-2052.

“Testing is an important strategy that drives the public health response of case investigation and contact tracing,” said Elizabeth Leffel, PhD, MPH, acting emergency planner, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. “Combined, these activities help to mitigate known positive cases and reduce the spread of disease.”

