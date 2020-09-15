Families react to apparent vandalism at Fort Hill cemetery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A few flowers sit quietly at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

But where they’re at has folks stopping and staring.

“People that are out of town wanting to know if their markers are OK, and we’re trying to let them know everything’s fine with the marker, it’s just this destruction that’s happened," said CeCe Thomas.

A section of the cemetery was vandalized over the weekend. It’s known as baby land - a section where infant loved ones are buried.

Thomas, who spearheads a Facebook group that fights for local burial site restorations and has family buried at this cemetery, says she feels disturbed by the sight.

“And just seeing the destruction that this person caused breaks a lot of people’s hearts," said Thomas.

Other families echo those thoughts.

“This made me angry cause I thought, who in the world could do this to babies' graves?" said Edna Hall, who has a daughter buried in the cemetery.

“I cried. Like, who could do this? Vandalism? What are people thinking? What’s going on?” said Lorri Greene, who has a brother buried in the cemetery.

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating the situation.

So far, no one has been charged, but folks like Hall say all the parents are in this together.

“We’re all in this together and we’ll get through it together and, you know, our babies are there to rest in peace and that’s what we’re gonna make sure that they do," said Hall.

They all hope justice is brought to this situation soon.

“How could somebody be so heartless and cruel and disrespectful to the dead?” said Greene.

