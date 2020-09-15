Advertisement

Families react to apparent vandalism at Fort Hill cemetery

The landscape was destroyed as part of the incident. No one has been charged, but Lynchburg police are investigating the incident.
The landscape was destroyed as part of the incident. No one has been charged, but Lynchburg police are investigating the incident.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A few flowers sit quietly at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

But where they’re at has folks stopping and staring.

“People that are out of town wanting to know if their markers are OK, and we’re trying to let them know everything’s fine with the marker, it’s just this destruction that’s happened," said CeCe Thomas.

A section of the cemetery was vandalized over the weekend. It’s known as baby land - a section where infant loved ones are buried.

Thomas, who spearheads a Facebook group that fights for local burial site restorations and has family buried at this cemetery, says she feels disturbed by the sight.

“And just seeing the destruction that this person caused breaks a lot of people’s hearts," said Thomas.

Other families echo those thoughts.

“This made me angry cause I thought, who in the world could do this to babies' graves?" said Edna Hall, who has a daughter buried in the cemetery.

“I cried. Like, who could do this? Vandalism? What are people thinking? What’s going on?” said Lorri Greene, who has a brother buried in the cemetery.

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating the situation.

So far, no one has been charged, but folks like Hall say all the parents are in this together.

“We’re all in this together and we’ll get through it together and, you know, our babies are there to rest in peace and that’s what we’re gonna make sure that they do," said Hall.

They all hope justice is brought to this situation soon.

“How could somebody be so heartless and cruel and disrespectful to the dead?” said Greene.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Student at Cave Spring Middle School tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Parents are still being asked to monitor their children for symptoms

News

Jill Biden rallies Virginia voters during virtual campaign visit

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Jill Biden made a virtual visit to Virginia on Monday, urging women to support the Democratic ticket. The online rally with other Democratic leaders encouraged Virginians to vote early.

News

Roanoke Fire and EMS responds to several medical related calls over the weekend

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Boles
This past weekend there were 3 shootings and a stabbing in Roanoke.

News

Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion hosts Black History panel

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Boles
The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC hosts events for Roanoke Welcoming week.

News

Monument Terrace stairs close for cleaning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Residue will be removed from the stone stairs.

Latest News

News

6th District candidates meet in virtual forum

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The candidates in the 6th Congressional District met Monday during the first of two forums. Republican Congressman Ben Cline and Democratic challenger Nicholas Betts took part in a virtual event, organized by the Harrisonburg Rotary Club, and the Harrisonburg Rockingham County Chamber of Commerce.

News

Tractor-trailer crash causes delays along I-81S in Pulaski Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for updates

News

Local Boutique Recognized

Updated: 3 hours ago
Local Boutique Recognized

News

Angle Bridge Maintenance To Start This Week

Updated: 3 hours ago
WDBJ7's Kate Capodanno reports

News

6th Congressional District Candidates Meet Virtually

Updated: 3 hours ago
6th Congressional District Candidates Meet Virtually