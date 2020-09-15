Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion hosts Black History panel

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC is hosting two educational events.

The goal is to celebrate diverse backgrounds and explore Roanoke’s history of racial segregation.

Several panel members shared their experience with black history, and how that contributes to the city’s past and future.

“The hunger for this knowledge and the desire to make a change, it’s loud and clear. So we want to be apart of that, be apart of that for our community in Roanoke, and we want to be there, and apart of it for our community, those of us who are new here and those of us who we heard today, have been here a lifetime,” Pamela Stell, the Senior HR manager for Fralin Biomedical Research Institute.

155 people joined the virtual call today.

A Self-Guided Historic Gainsboro Tour 5-K is also being offered from through October 15th.

