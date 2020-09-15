Grown Here at Home: Bees are a buzzin’ at Beaver Dam Farm in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) -

Bert Perkey has been keeping bees over the last three years. For now his bees are at Beaver Dam Farm in Botetourt County. The sunflowers are in bloom and it’s the right spot for these bees to make some honey.

“the first thing I do is I look for the queen. The queen is the most important bee in the whole hive. And if I don’t see her, what I’m looking for is eggs to see if she’s been on that frame. You can also just go and see how their stores are – all their pollen, their nectar and make sure they have everything they have enough resources to get them through,” Bert explained.

Each frame could have over 1,000 bees. Bert says in just two hives, there could be about 20,000. There’s a lot of bees --- and they’ve got a lot of pollinating to do, and a whole lot of nectar to gather to make sunflower honey, which Bert says has a lot of benefits.

“It helps with your heart and blood flow. It’s really good for your skin. It’s good for diabetes. It’s just got a whole lot of other benefits that the other flowers just do not have in them,” he said.

The cells of the honey super will fill up with honey. And when it’s time to harvest, all of it will flow down to a trough at the bottom.

“And then I put a tube on the bottom and it goes straight to your jars.”

He explains it’s like having honey on tap.

“After everything is done. They remove their wax cap and they start right back over again with putting more nectar inside of it,” Bert said.

Which means, more honey is on the way.

