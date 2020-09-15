Lexington dance studio sets up DisDance Learning

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Where normally you might find pirouettes and plies, these days, you’ll find math and reading.

“We knew that there would be a need within the community to support the children during the day particularly for working parents that might not be able to help them log on or off or give them the technology that they need during the daytime,” explained Rockbridge Ballet Director Jessica Martin.

So the dance family at Rockbridge Ballet moved some stuff around, set up a few rules so dance class could go on, and made room for school.

“A lot of our daytime students dance with us in the afternoon and evening," said Martin. "So they’re familiar with our facility, our staff, our new safety protocols, all of that stuff.”

And while there’s plenty of schoolwork, it’s not all drudgery.

“We get to dance and do our work,” said second grader Alice Sigler, :

“I do think they’re having fun doing, they call it school at dance, because they get to do some fun creative crafts and during their break time they go into the dance studio and dance around and listen to music," Martin said. "They’re spending so much time now in front of the computer screen that we’re really trying to give them an opportunity to create and just interact with each other during their break times during the day.”

Because that’s also part of school.

“If we were at home, we wouldn’t get to like be here with our friends,” Sigler said.

