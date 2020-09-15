Missing Raleigh man’s vehicle found in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man missing out of Raleigh, North Carolina had planned to sell his Range Rover Saturday. That vehicle was found across state lines in Danville on Monday.

39-year-old William “Andy” Banks was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday near Cameron Village, according to Raleigh Police. Banks was supposed to meet someone in the K&W Cafeteria parking lot about selling his 2011 Silver Range Rover Sport, according to CBS17.

CBS17 said the restaurant is currently closed and cameras from nearby businesses point away from the parking lot.

A public information officer in Danville said its police department is assisting Raleigh Police Department in any way they can. Leads provided by RPD have been followed up on, but Banks has not been located.

CBS17 said Monday the FBI confirmed that agents are providing technical assistance to Raleigh police.

Anyone with information that might help locate Banks is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

