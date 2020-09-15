Montgomery County rises on hotspot list; Virginia positive test percentage drops

Governor Northam plans a briefing on COVID-19 across the commonwealth Tuesday at 2 p.m. You can watch it live on WDBJ7, WDBJ7 Facebook and here.

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 135,514 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, September 15, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 134,571 reported Monday, a 943-case increase, which is a bigger increase than the 757 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

6,255 of Virginia’s overall cases as of Tuesday are considered “probable.”

There are 2,839 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 2,743 reported Monday.

Montgomery County, which is number 20 on the New York Times hotspot list, has 1,515 cases as of Tuesday, up from 1,487 Monday.

1,785,553 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.1 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.2 percent reported Monday.

1,015 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 1,006 reported Monday. 16,449 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.