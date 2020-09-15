Monument Terrace stairs close for cleaning

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In Lynchburg, one popular site will be closed at times for the rest of the week.

Monument Terrace will undergo cleaning until later this week.

The popular link between Church Street and Court Street will have residue removed from the stairs.

Public works says they had a lot of requests for the project and decided it was time to get the job done.

“You should see really clean stone. A lot of the mold and the black, mildew-type residue that builds up on stone surfaces over time, they should be eradicating that and it should be back to a brighter looking stone when we’re done," said Clay Simmons, Lynchburg Public Works deputy director.

They say once it’s done, the job should hold for years to come.

