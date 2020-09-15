Advertisement

Monument Terrace stairs close for cleaning

Public works says the stairs at Monument Terrace will be cleaned by the end of the week.
Public works says the stairs at Monument Terrace will be cleaned by the end of the week.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In Lynchburg, one popular site will be closed at times for the rest of the week.

Monument Terrace will undergo cleaning until later this week.

The popular link between Church Street and Court Street will have residue removed from the stairs.

Public works says they had a lot of requests for the project and decided it was time to get the job done.

“You should see really clean stone. A lot of the mold and the black, mildew-type residue that builds up on stone surfaces over time, they should be eradicating that and it should be back to a brighter looking stone when we’re done," said Clay Simmons, Lynchburg Public Works deputy director.

They say once it’s done, the job should hold for years to come.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Student at Cave Spring Middle School tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Parents are still being asked to monitor their children for symptoms

News

Jill Biden rallies Virginia voters during virtual campaign visit

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Jill Biden made a virtual visit to Virginia on Monday, urging women to support the Democratic ticket. The online rally with other Democratic leaders encouraged Virginians to vote early.

News

Roanoke Fire and EMS responds to several medical related calls over the weekend

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Boles
This past weekend there were 3 shootings and a stabbing in Roanoke.

News

Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion hosts Black History panel

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Boles
The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC hosts events for Roanoke Welcoming week.

Latest News

News

6th District candidates meet in virtual forum

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The candidates in the 6th Congressional District met Monday during the first of two forums. Republican Congressman Ben Cline and Democratic challenger Nicholas Betts took part in a virtual event, organized by the Harrisonburg Rotary Club, and the Harrisonburg Rockingham County Chamber of Commerce.

News

Families react to apparent vandalism at Fort Hill cemetery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Damage to one part of the cemetery was done Saturday.

News

Tractor-trailer crash causes delays along I-81S in Pulaski Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for updates

News

Local Boutique Recognized

Updated: 3 hours ago
Local Boutique Recognized

News

Angle Bridge Maintenance To Start This Week

Updated: 3 hours ago
WDBJ7's Kate Capodanno reports

News

6th Congressional District Candidates Meet Virtually

Updated: 3 hours ago
6th Congressional District Candidates Meet Virtually