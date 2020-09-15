New sports bar set to open in downtown Lynchburg
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new sports bar is set to open its doors in downtown Lynchburg next month.
Touchdown Bar & Grill will open at the former site of Rendez-Vous restaurant.
Touchdown is co-owned by former NFL player Rashad Jennings and two of his teammates.
Owners tell us it will be an upscale-sports bar with a variety of dishes including seafood and wings.
They say they plan to open the first weekend in October.
