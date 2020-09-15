New sports bar set to open in downtown Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new sports bar is set to open its doors in downtown Lynchburg next month.

Touchdown Bar & Grill will open at the former site of Rendez-Vous restaurant.

Touchdown is co-owned by former NFL player Rashad Jennings and two of his teammates.

Owners tell us it will be an upscale-sports bar with a variety of dishes including seafood and wings.

They say they plan to open the first weekend in October.

