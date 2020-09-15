Nutcracker goes virtual for Southwest Virginia Ballet

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Ballet is keeping an annual tradition alive despite the pandemic, but this year its performance is going to look a little different.

Instead of taking the stage in front of an audience, the company will record its performance of the Nutcracker for people to watch at home.

They will be using about half as many dancers and all of them will be wearing masks.

The company said the recording will be unique because they have some secret plans in the works to highlight the community.

“Because we want to show our community, who we are. Not only us, but Roanoke. Show how Roanoke is so that people can come to visit us,” Artistic Director Pedro Szlay said.

The Nutcracker performance will air on PBS later this holiday season. In the meantime, the company will keep working to collect all its costumes, props and perfect the dances.

