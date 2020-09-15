Pittsylvania County boosts public safety efforts with CARES Act money

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County Public Safety and volunteer agencies in the area will be sharing five new ambulances with the help of just under $1.1 million from federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

“We have utilized CRF funds for strategic investments that improve the level of service we can offer our citizens not only during this pandemic, but for years to come,” said Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman.

The Chatham Rescue Squad, County Public Safety staff in Chatham, Mt. Hermon Rescue Squad and County Public Safety Staff, Brosville Rescue Squad, and Callands Rescue Squad will all station one of the ambulances at their facilities.

A total of $2.7 million of the $10.5 million that the county received was put towards enhancing both its career and volunteer fire and rescue operations. Along with the addition of new ambulances, other monetary resources were utilized for the purchase of a handful of quick response vehicles meant to improve response times, and the directing of $500,000 to the construction of a new EMS station in Hurt. Each EMS agency has received medical supplies, medications and equipment. A significant amount of the money was used to purchase personal protection equipment (PPE). A program that offers volunteers the opportunity to complete online fire and rescue training was added as well.

