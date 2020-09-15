Advertisement

Pittsylvania County boosts public safety efforts with CARES Act money

The Chatham Rescue Squad, County Public Safety staff in Chatham, Mt. Hermon Rescue Squad and County Public Safety Staff, Brosville Rescue Squad, and Callands Rescue Squad will all station one of the ambulances at their facilities.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County Public Safety and volunteer agencies in the area will be sharing five new ambulances with the help of just under $1.1 million from federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

“We have utilized CRF funds for strategic investments that improve the level of service we can offer our citizens not only during this pandemic, but for years to come,” said Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman.

The Chatham Rescue Squad, County Public Safety staff in Chatham, Mt. Hermon Rescue Squad and County Public Safety Staff, Brosville Rescue Squad, and Callands Rescue Squad will all station one of the ambulances at their facilities.

A total of $2.7 million of the $10.5 million that the county received was put towards enhancing both its career and volunteer fire and rescue operations. Along with the addition of new ambulances, other monetary resources were utilized for the purchase of a handful of quick response vehicles meant to improve response times, and the directing of $500,000 to the construction of a new EMS station in Hurt. Each EMS agency has received medical supplies, medications and equipment. A significant amount of the money was used to purchase personal protection equipment (PPE). A program that offers volunteers the opportunity to complete online fire and rescue training was added as well.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New sports bar set to open in downtown Lynchburg

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Touchdown is co-owned by former NFL player Rashad Jennings and two of his teammates.

News

WDBJ7+: Governor Northam Briefs Commonwealth on COVID-19

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

Downtown Lynchburg seeing growth despite ongoing construction and pandemic

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Anne
The eatery is known for its kabobs and recently expanded to include Filipino groceries.

News

Roanoke City Public Schools gives update on COVID-19 cases

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Roanoke City Public Schools gave an update regarding their COVID-19 case numbers since the Fall 2020 school semester started on August 31.

Latest News

Safety

Rabid raccoon reported in Staunton

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The raccoon was collected from the Vinson Street area of Staunton and submitted for testing after a suspected encounter with a pet.

Coronavirus

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing continues in Roanoke area this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The events are open to the public, but pre-registration is recommended.

Coronavirus

Positive case of COVID-19 identified at Amherst County High School

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The person was on school premises on Friday, September 11 and had direct exposure with other individuals.

Forecast

Tuesday Midday Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

Coronavirus

Coronavirus case confirmed at Gilbert Linkous Elementary in Montgomery County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The positive test was announced on the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Coronavirus

Roanoke 2020 Drumstick DASH goes virtual amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
The annual Thanksgiving 5k will be done virtually this year.