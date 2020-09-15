Advertisement

Positive case of COVID-19 identified at Amherst County High School

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus generic(WRDW)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT
AHMERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County Public Schools notified community members Tuesday of a positive case of COVID-19 at Amherst County High School.

The person was on school premises Friday, September 11 and had direct exposure with other people.

“We are working closely with the Central Virginia Health Department to begin contact tracing procedures and to determine the status of continued in-person instruction,” said Superintendent Dr. Rob Arnold.

The high school will remain open at this time, as ACPS said the exposure has been contained.

Anyone who is contacted as being potentially exposed will be asked to stay home and monitor for symptoms and practice social distancing for 14 days.

If you have not been directly contacted by ACPS or the health department, you do not need to stay home or exclude yourself from activities, according to the district.

