Probable case of COVID-19 at Buchanan Elementary School

By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools sent a letter Monday informing parents of a student at Buchanan Elementary School being treated for a probable case of COVID-19.

The elementary school will remain open, but the school district said students in the affected class will temporarily transition to remote learning. Impacted students will return to in-person learning Sept. 28, as long as they are symptom-free.

The district is working with the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Department to identify those who may have had close contact with the student. Parents will be contacted directly if their children have potentially been exposed.

Other students in the elementary school do not need to stay home or exclude themselves from activities at this time.

Parents should continue to monitor their children’s health.

Areas in the school potentially exposed have been cleaned following established protocols. The schools will continue to follow CDC guidelines to reduce transmission and keep everyone safe.

