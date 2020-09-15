Advertisement

Radford extends gathering ordinance to Nov. 2

On Monday, Radford’s City Council voted to extend its gathering ordinance.
By Jen Cardone
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -

The city originally voted in August to limit groups to no more than 50 people as students started to come back. The ordinance is now extended until Nov. 2 at midnight.

Council also wants to make sure you’re keeping an eye on your mental health.

“I just wanted to make sure that we all make a point to check in on our neighbors,” said Vice-Mayor Naomi Huntington. “Radford does a great job of doing that and I have no doubt that everyone is doing it.”

You can call New River Valley Community Services if you need someone to talk to at 540-961-8400.

Council also voted Monday to extend emergency measures in the city as the pandemic continues.

