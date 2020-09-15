Radford extends gathering ordinance to Nov. 2

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -

On Monday, Radford’s City Council voted to extend its gathering ordinance.

The city originally voted in August to limit groups to no more than 50 people as students started to come back. The ordinance is now extended until Nov. 2 at midnight.

Council also wants to make sure you’re keeping an eye on your mental health.

“I just wanted to make sure that we all make a point to check in on our neighbors,” said Vice-Mayor Naomi Huntington. “Radford does a great job of doing that and I have no doubt that everyone is doing it.”

You can call New River Valley Community Services if you need someone to talk to at 540-961-8400.

Council also voted Monday to extend emergency measures in the city as the pandemic continues.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.