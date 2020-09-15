Advertisement

Roanoke 2020 Drumstick DASH goes virtual amid COVID-19 concerns

Runners and walkers participate in annual Thanksgiving Day Drumstick DASH which is moved online this year because of COVID-19.
Runners and walkers participate in annual Thanksgiving Day Drumstick DASH which is moved online this year because of COVID-19.
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2020 Drumstick DASH is the latest event moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release sent by the Rescue Mission of Roanoke Tuesday, the organization is still planning to hold the event virtually.

Instead of gathering as a large group to run 3.2 miles around the city of Roanoke, participants are encouraged to do their own runs/walks any time between Nov. 1-30.

Along with the traditional 5k walk/run, organizers have added new 8k option. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke is also offering 2020 swag, such as a “high performance hooded t-shirt and a finisher medal for the runners.”

“The switch to virtual was a hard decision,” the Rescue Mission of Roanoke wrote. “But one that was done with a ‘community first’ mindset. We knew the best way to serve our community was to hold the safest event possible while still raising funds for our dining services.”

The Drumstick DASH in Roanoke is one of the largest Thanksgiving 5ks in Southwest Virginia. This will be the DASH’s 15th year of operation.

