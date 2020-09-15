Advertisement

Roanoke City Public Schools gives update on COVID-19 cases

Roanoke City Public Schools gave an update regarding their COVID-19 case numbers since the Fall 2020 school semester started on August 31.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools gave an update regarding their COVID-19 case numbers since the Fall 2020 school semester started on August 31.

A total of five staff members and one student tested positive for the coronavirus, with added exposure to others.

“In each of these cases, the school district has worked closely with the Virginia Department of Health to communicate with those who tested positive and those who may have been exposed. Additionally, Roanoke City Public Schools has communicated to the entire staff when there has been a positive case with an exposure at a school. While most of our students are participating in virtual learning, we have also informed students who may have been on campus but were not exposed,” added Director of Marketing & Public Relations, Justin McLeod.

The summary of cases is as follows:

Fallon Park Elementary- one student

James Breckinridge Middle- one staff member

Lucy Addison Middle- two staff members

Round Hill Elementary- one staff member

William Fleming High School- one staff member

Visit https://www.rcps.info/ for more about Roanoke City Public Schools.

