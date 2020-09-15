Roanoke Fire and EMS responds to several medical related calls over the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - When the tone-out comes through the speaker in the bay, there’s little reaction time. The truck is already loaded and the crew is ready to head out.

“It goes all the way from a choking child to an unresponsive person," said First Lieutenant, CJ Arrington.

This past weekend there were three separate shootings in Roanoke and one stabbing, with 6 total victims.

One of the shootings was deadly, and is now being investigated as a homicide.

“When we have a type of trauma, whether it be a GSW, or a stabbing, or any type of call to that relation, we start by getting ourselves prepared, we put on our bullet proof vests, and then have to wait for the scene to be cleared by the police department,”said Arrington.

That preparation is more involved now, with added PPE including an N-95 mask.

To limit exposure risk, a provider first evaluates the patient, to see if he or she has any COVID symptoms, but the physical care is given regardless.

“We move as fast as quickly as we can to make sure we are safe, and that our people get to the scene properly, and when we’re there we try to move as quickly as possible so we can give the best care that we can give," said Arrington.

And that message of being on scene to help is the most critical piece. It’s what Fire and EMS hope bystanders understand, whether they’re involved or not.

