Roanoke Police investigating early morning shooting in northwest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of Delaware Avenue NW around 1 a.m. They spoke with people on scene and found evidence of a shooting.

A short time later, the department said a man informed officers he had been injured during the incident. He was indirectly struck, but did not want medical assistance and refused transport. The man did not want to cooperate any further with the investigation.

Roanoke Police said all parties involved are known to one another. No one has been arrested at this time.

