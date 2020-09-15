Advertisement

Roanoke Police investigating early morning shooting in northwest

(WILX)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of Delaware Avenue NW around 1 a.m. They spoke with people on scene and found evidence of a shooting.

A short time later, the department said a man informed officers he had been injured during the incident. He was indirectly struck, but did not want medical assistance and refused transport. The man did not want to cooperate any further with the investigation.

Roanoke Police said all parties involved are known to one another. No one has been arrested at this time.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus case confirmed at Gilbert Linkous Elementary in Montgomery County

Updated: moments ago
The positive test was announced on the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Coronavirus

Roanoke 2020 Drumstick DASH goes virtual amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: moments ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
The annual Thanksgiving 5k will be done virtually this year.

Coronavirus

Montgomery County rises on hotspot list; Virginia positive test percentage drops

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Montgomery County, which is number 20 on the New York Times hotspot list, has 1,515 cases as of Tuesday, up from 1,487 Monday.

Coronavirus

Probable case of COVID-19 at Buchanan Elementary, positive case at Lord Botetourt High

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Both schools will remain open.

Latest News

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 15, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago

Safety

Missing Raleigh man’s vehicle found in Danville

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
William Banks was supposed to be meeting someone about selling his vehicle, according to friends.

News

College COVID-19 Numbers Part 2

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

College COVID-19 Numbers Part 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
Recording of daily morning newscast.

Coronavirus

New River Health District anticipates downward trend of new COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Health officials say the New River Valley is on the right course.

Forecast

Tuesday, September 15, Morning FastCast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Increasing sunshine today will lead to nice weather through Wednesday. We could see some of the remnants of Sally toward the end of the week.