Rockbridge library sets up Learning Hub

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge Regional Library’s Lexington Branch has spread its learning area beyond its walls.

They’ve set up a Learning Hub in front of the library on Main Street with picnic tables under a tent and free wi-fi available from the library’s router.

“I thought maybe the schools would go in this direction, but that didn’t happen," said Carol Elizabeth Jones, the Youth Services Librarian. "So I thought, you know what, it’s nice to have an outside place where you can get Wi-Fi, and so we just decided to do it ourselves.”

The area is open twenty-four hours.

