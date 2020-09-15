Spike in illegal dumps, new hauler resulting in overflowed recycling sites in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg leaders are urging the public to stop dumping trash at recycling sites.

There are five recycling sites across the city. Several of them are overflowing with garbage.

The city says that’s because of a new recycling hauler and the amount of illegal dumping. “People are actually bringing their household trash to the site and that is clearly not allowed," said Gaynelle Hart, the director of the city’s Public Works. "And also, people are bringing things like sofas, which we consider bulk, but there are sofas, desks, chairs, and that is illegal dumping and that is not allowed,” Hart added.

She says household trash should go into a city-issued trash bin or to the trash collection site at 2525 Concord Turnpike.

Anyone found dumping illegal items at a recycling facility can face a $250 fine.

Aluminum, cardboard, mixed paper and plastics 1-7 are accepted as recyclable items in Lynchburg.

