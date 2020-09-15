Student at Cave Spring Middle School tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - School officials sent letters to parents Monday alerting them to a positive coronavirus case of a student at Cave Spring Middle School.
School officials say they worked with the Department of Health and determined no students or staff have been identified at risk of exposure.
Parents are still being asked to monitor their children for symptoms.
