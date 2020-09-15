Sunny weather now, but tropical moisture heads our way

A cold front continues to pull away from the region. Behind it, look for decreasing clouds this morning followed by cooler temperatures. Another cold front heads our way and will move south later this week which will help keep the heaviest rain from the remnants of Hurricane Sally south of our area. If the front slows down we could see more moisture from Sally.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

After the cold front exits to our east, skies will dry out with several pleasant days on the way through mid-week. Humidity will drop for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs reach the upper 60s in the mountains with mid yo upper 70s for most areas.

Even with the drier air, we may not see the deep blue skies we’re used to on these dry stretches. That’s because smoke from the west coast wildfires is making its way across the country delivering a milky look to the skies. Air quality will still be fine since the particles are suspended in the mid-levels of the atmosphere.

Temperatures return to the 70s this afternoon. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

For the first time since 1971, we have five tropical systems simultaneously in the Atlantic Basin. While our named storms Paulette, Rene, Teddy and Vicky are meandering around at sea, we are focused on Hurricane Sally in the Gulf of Mexico which is expected to make landfall Tuesday. After landfall, rain is expected to move inland as the system weakens.

Rainfall will move northward with moisture expected in the Carolinas by the middle of the week. At the same time, a cold front will drop into the area from the northwest.

There’s still plenty of uncertainty if/when we would see rain from Sally. At this time, areas expected to see the highest rainfall amounts will be along and south of the VA/NC border. Depending on the timing, this front should suppress most of the heavier rainfall to our south, leading to lighter showers along the VA/NC border by Thursday and Friday. Should the remnants move faster or the cold front slow down, we could see the rain move slightly farther north.

Rain models show several solutions where rainfall gets pushed to the south along the VA/NC border. (WDBJ)

MUCH COOLER WEEKEND

The cold front responsible for suppressing the rainfall to the south will also deliver a second round of much cooler air just in time for the weekend. Highs will only reach the upper 60s with overnight lows in the 40s for most areas.