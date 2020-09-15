Victim dies after Saturday shooting along Bridge St. SW

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say Derrick Bostick, 35 of Roanoke, has died from his injuries sustained in a shooting Saturday in the 700 block of Bridge Street SW.

The case is now being treated as a homicide.

Ahmad Mubdi, 51 of Roanoke, was arrested in connection to the early Saturday morning shooting.

Mubdi is currently charged with malicious wounding.

