Advertisement

Victim dies after Saturday shooting along Bridge St. SW

Ahmad Mubdi, 51 of Roanoke, was arrested in connection to the early Saturday morning shooting.
Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
Courtesy Roanoke City Jail(Roanoke City Jail)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say Derrick Bostick, 35 of Roanoke, has died from his injuries sustained in a shooting Saturday in the 700 block of Bridge Street SW.

The case is now being treated as a homicide.

Ahmad Mubdi, 51 of Roanoke, was arrested in connection to the early Saturday morning shooting.

Mubdi is currently charged with malicious wounding.

Stay with WDBJ7 for developments.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Botetourt County Schools to continue to address COVID cases on individual basis

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Botetourt County Schools will continue to address COVID cases on an individual basis as new infections are reported.

News

Lynchburg Recycling Sites Overflowing

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lynchburg Recycling Sites Overflowing

News

NC Man Missing, SUV Found In Danville

Updated: 45 minutes ago
NC Man Missing, SUV Found In Danville

News

COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise In Roanoke City-Alleghany Health District

Updated: 47 minutes ago
COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise In Roanoke City-Alleghany Health District

News

SWVA Highest Positivity Rate Throughout Commonwealth, But Declining

Updated: 49 minutes ago
SWVA Highest Positivity Rate Throughout Commonwealth, But Declining

Latest News

News

Nutcracker goes virtual for Southwest Virginia Ballet

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Instead of taking the stage in front of an audience, the Southwest Virginia Ballet will record its performance of the Nutcracker for people to watch at home.

News

Franklin Co. COVID-19 Update

Updated: 50 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Joe Dashiell reports

News

The Importance Of Being Prepared

Updated: 52 minutes ago
WDBJ7 Meteorologist Ian Cassette reports

News

COVID assistance program to help Rocky Mount families pay overdue bills

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The Town of Rocky Mount partnered with Helping Hands of Franklin County to distribute $100,000 of CARES Act money to families in need.

News

Airport training gives crews hands-on experience

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The airport is lighting things up for its live burn training this week.