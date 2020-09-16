Advertisement

Budget shortfall still exceeds two billion dollars

Virginia's Finance Secretary tells committee estimates of a two billion dollar shortfall remain on target
Virginia's Finance Secretary tells committee estimates of a two billion dollar shortfall remain on target
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia lawmakers who were hoping state revenues would rebound quickly received a reality check today.

Members of the Senate Finance Committee heard from Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne, who told them estimates of a budget shortfall exceeding two billion dollars appear to be on target.

“I don’t think we’ll see much of this change until we see an actual vaccine,” Layne told members of the committee. “I believe we’ve been saying from the very beginning, that it’s not going to be a government led recovery.”

Dealing with that budget shortfall will be the most important task that remains on the agenda, as lawmakers try to wrap up the special session of the General Assembly.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

