Advertisement

Family speaks out about COVID-19 death of patient at Raleigh Court Health and Rehabilitation Center

By Ashley Boles
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Time is precious.

“As we grow older, it’s even more important; you can’t replace it, you can’t replace that time," said Debbie Adkins.

On Sunday, Debbie Adkins ran out of time with her uncle, Pete Dudding.

He died from COVID-19.

“Labored breathing, heart issues, his oxygen was in distress," said Adkins, describing some of the symptoms that her uncle experienced.

For the last roughly two years, Dudding has been a patient at Raleigh Court Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He tested negative at the center early last week, but he had persisting symptoms.

He was then transferred to Carilion, where he tested positive, on September 10.

“It was kinda shocking because we didn’t know anything was going on in there, no one had been in," said Adkins.

WDBJ7 sent Raleigh Court Rehab a list of questions, as the center declined to do an on-camera interview.

From an administrator, WDBJ7 learned that the center did not have its first case of COVID-19 until June 12, when an employee tested positive.

Their next case wasn’t until August 26, when a patient developed symptoms and tested positive.

Currently, 31 patients are positive for the virus and 10 staff members are positive. Eleven patients have died.

“Our long-term care facility’s have really stepped up to understand what it takes to prevent the spread, the disease from getting in the facility and preventing the spread once an individual is identified as having the virus," said Dr. Molly O’Dell.

As of this report though, Raleigh Court is one of two long-term care facilities in the Roanoke City and Allegheny Health district with an outbreak.

Dudding’s family members were hopeful that their loved one would not become another number.

But above all they want to know how he became infected.

“We were scratching our heads, because we can’t visit, no one can visit," said Adkins.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump's handling of COVID-19 pandemic causes image to plummet internationally

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
According to a new report by the Pew Research Center, a median of just 15% of people in 13 nations believe the U.S. has done a good job handling the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus

In latest COVID update, Southwest Virginia tops Northam’s list of concerns

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Eric Miller
Southwest Virginia tops the state in both new cases, and percent positivity of COVID-19 tests.

Coronavirus

Botetourt County Schools to continue to address COVID cases on individual basis

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Botetourt County Schools will continue to address COVID cases on an individual basis as new infections are reported.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths in kids echoes toll in adults, CDC says

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A detailed look at COVID-19 deaths in U.S. kids and young adults released Tuesday shows they mirror patterns seen in older patients.

Latest News

National

World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since 1944

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944.

Coronavirus

Experts worry as US virus restrictions are eased or violated

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
State and local officials around the U.S. are rolling back social-distancing rules again after an abortive effort over the summer, allowing bars, restaurants and gyms to open.

Coronavirus

Roanoke City Public Schools gives update on COVID-19 cases

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Roanoke City Public Schools gave an update regarding their COVID-19 case numbers since the Fall 2020 school semester started on August 31.

National Politics

Pelosi: House to stay in session until COVID-19 rescue pact

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will remain in session until lawmakers deliver another round of COVID-19 relief.

Coronavirus

Poll: Americans worry politics will rush vaccine

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows 62% of Americans believe political pressure from the White House will cause the Food and Drug Administration to approve a vaccine before it's found to be safe and effective.

Coronavirus

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing continues in Roanoke area this week

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The events are open to the public, but pre-registration is recommended.