Fire displaces three in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people are displaced Wednesday after a morning fire in Roanoke County.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the Copper Croft Apartments in the Cave Spring area just before 8 a.m.

First arriving crews from Station 3 found light smoke coming from the inside of a second-floor apartment. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

Two adults and one child were in the apartment at the time and all made it out safely. One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but refused transport to a hospital.

The three displaced will be assisted by Copper Croft management. No other apartments were affected.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine a cause and damage estimates.

