Advertisement

Fire displaces three in Roanoke County

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the Copper Croft Apartments off of Electric Road.
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the Copper Croft Apartments off of Electric Road.(Roanoke County Fire and Rescue)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people are displaced Wednesday after a morning fire in Roanoke County.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the Copper Croft Apartments in the Cave Spring area just before 8 a.m.

First arriving crews from Station 3 found light smoke coming from the inside of a second-floor apartment. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

Two adults and one child were in the apartment at the time and all made it out safely. One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but refused transport to a hospital.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 7:50 a.m., on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 to the 4300 block of...

Posted by Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The three displaced will be assisted by Copper Croft management. No other apartments were affected.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine a cause and damage estimates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

CAPTURED: Wytheville Police arrest fugitive after manhunt

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Police have not yet released the man's name.

Coronavirus

Percent positive rate decreases; VDH reports backlog in Tuesday’s death data

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The VDH website reported a backlog in the death data for Tuesday and said it is working to identify COVID-19 related deaths using vital record death certificate information.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 16, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

University President Faces Backlash From Letter

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Rising COVID Cases Cause Concern Over ICU Beds

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Advising college students on credit card debt and good financial habits

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
The Better Business Bureau reminds parents it’s never too early to start teaching kids good money habits.

Early Years

EARLY YEARS: Roanoke teen cancer survivor celebrating three years without needing treatment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kimberly McBroom
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. 15-year-old Roanoke native Evers Beck is celebrating three years of not needing treatment, after his brain tumor diagnosis at the age of 10.

Coronavirus

Family speaks out about COVID-19 death of patient at Raleigh Court Health and Rehabilitation Center

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Pete Dudding died from COVID-19 on Sunday. He didn't test positive until this past Thursday.

Coronavirus

In latest COVID update, Southwest Virginia tops Northam’s list of concerns

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Eric Miller
Southwest Virginia tops the state in both new cases, and percent positivity of COVID-19 tests.