Floyd County Schools report positive COVID-19 case

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to a Facebook post from Floyd County Public Schools Wednesday, a person associated with Floyd County High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

In the announcement, the district reports the person has not been on school premises for the last six days.

It goes on to say based on the New River Health District’s investigation, the virus was not contracted at the school and “there were no high risk exposures at the school.”

