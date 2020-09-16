Health of student-athletes should be paramount, Kaine says

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) says the nation’s colleges and universities must put the health and safety of athletes first, as they consider whether to go forward with intercollegiate sports this fall.

Kaine spoke with reporters during a conference call from Washington Wednesday afternoon.

He said he’s a “massive” fan of college sports, especially football, but said the safety of players has to be paramount.

“I don’t want to try to pound a square peg into a round hole,” Kaine said during the news conference. “If we have to work so hard to make this work, maybe the right answer is to put the health needs of these athletes first and offer them an additional year of eligibility and decide that we can’t do this.”

Kaine said we shouldn’t put the budgets of university athletic departments over the health of student athletes.

