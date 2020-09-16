Advertisement

Health of student-athletes should be paramount, Kaine says

Senator Tim Kaine says the nation's colleges and universities must put the health and safety of student-athletes first
Senator Tim Kaine says the nation's colleges and universities must put the health and safety of student-athletes first(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) says the nation’s colleges and universities must put the health and safety of athletes first, as they consider whether to go forward with intercollegiate sports this fall.

Kaine spoke with reporters during a conference call from Washington Wednesday afternoon.

He said he’s a “massive” fan of college sports, especially football, but said the safety of players has to be paramount.

“I don’t want to try to pound a square peg into a round hole,” Kaine said during the news conference. “If we have to work so hard to make this work, maybe the right answer is to put the health needs of these athletes first and offer them an additional year of eligibility and decide that we can’t do this.”

Kaine said we shouldn’t put the budgets of university athletic departments over the health of student athletes.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Floyd County Schools report positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
The district reports that an individual associated with Floyd County High School has tested positive for Covid-19.

National Politics

In town hall, Trump denies downplaying virus, casts doubt on mask usage

Updated: 1 hour ago
Face-to-face with everyday voters for the first time in months, Trump was defensive but resisted agitation as he was pressed on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and why he doesn’t more aggressively promote the use of masks to reduce the spread of the disease.

Coronavirus

One staffer, two students test positive for Covid-19 in Pulaski County schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
According to the district’s Facebook page, two students and one staff member within Pulaski County Public Schools has tested positive for Covid-19.

National Politics

Health official on leave amid political interference furor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that Michael Caputo was taking the time “to focus on his health and the well-being of his family.”

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study hints antibody drug may cut COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A drug company says that partial results from a study testing an antibody drug give hints that it may help keep mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients from needing to be hospitalized, a goal no current coronavirus medicine has been able to meet.

Coronavirus

US unveils broad vaccine plan -- but no quick rollout

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
In a report to Congress and an accompanying “playbook” for states and localities, federal health agencies and the Defense Department sketched out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually in January or possibly later this year.

Coronavirus

Supreme Court to stick with arguments via telephone, for now

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With 87-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg being treated for cancer and five of her colleagues also age 65 or older, the court is taking no chances that putting the justices in close proximity to each other might make them more vulnerable to catching the virus.

Coronavirus

Percent positive rate decreases; VDH reports backlog in Tuesday’s death data

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The VDH website reported a backlog in the death data for Tuesday and said it is working to identify COVID-19 related deaths using vital record death certificate information.

National

Trump's handling of COVID-19 pandemic causes image to plummet internationally

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
According to a new report by the Pew Research Center, a median of just 15% of people in 13 nations believe the U.S. has done a good job handling the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus

Family speaks out about COVID-19 death of patient at Raleigh Court Health and Rehabilitation Center

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Pete Dudding died from COVID-19 on Sunday. He didn't test positive until this past Thursday.