Lynchburg Parks and Recreation to conduct city-wide assessment

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation will conduct a city-wide parks assessment beginning this fall. They say they want to hear from the community on its wants as it performs its assessment.
Lynchburg Parks and Recreation will conduct a city-wide parks assessment beginning this fall. They say they want to hear from the community on its wants as it performs its assessment.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After more than two decades, Lynchburg is taking a hard look at its parks.

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation will do a city-wide parks assessment.

The last one was done 23 years ago.

City leaders say they want to provide quick access to parks for all city residents.

They plan to hold focus groups and get feedback from the public.

“We are planning the future of our parks. What are children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren for generations to come will experience," said Jennifer Jones, Lynchburg Parks and Recreation director.

They also want to connect all city parks with a trail.

In addition, they’ll analyze how to host after-hours produce sales at the Lynchburg Community Market to make grocery shopping more accessible.

