Man arrested for stealing school bus

By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Police have arrested a man for stealing a school bus.

Jorge Luis Olivares, 38, of Los Angeles, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon for grand larceny of a Wythe County School bus.

Jorge Olivares mugshot
Jorge Olivares mugshot(Wytheville PD)

It was stolen Sunday and found behind a restaurant in Roanoke the same day.

After school bus surveillance photos were released, Detective Kelly White tracked the suspect down to his hotel room in Roanoke.

Wytheville PD Detective Kelly arrests school bus theft suspect
Wytheville PD Detective Kelly arrests school bus theft suspect(Wytheville PD)

Charges include Grand larceny of vehicle, Felony destruction of property, trespassing into a vehicle (8 charges), and obstruction of justice.

When should Virginia inmates get a second chance? And who should qualify for early release? Members of the State Senate weighed those questions Wednesday, as the special session continued in Richmond.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) says the nation’s colleges and universities must put the health and safety of athletes first, as they consider whether to go forward with intercollegiate sports this fall.

