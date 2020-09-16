Man arrested for stealing school bus

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Police have arrested a man for stealing a school bus.

Jorge Luis Olivares, 38, of Los Angeles, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon for grand larceny of a Wythe County School bus.

Jorge Olivares mugshot (Wytheville PD)

It was stolen Sunday and found behind a restaurant in Roanoke the same day.

After school bus surveillance photos were released, Detective Kelly White tracked the suspect down to his hotel room in Roanoke.

Wytheville PD Detective Kelly arrests school bus theft suspect (Wytheville PD)

Charges include Grand larceny of vehicle, Felony destruction of property, trespassing into a vehicle (8 charges), and obstruction of justice.

