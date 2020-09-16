Advertisement

Man charged with murder for Radford 2-year-old’s death

Andrew Byrd and Amanda Mitchell, charged in connection with two-year-old's death
Andrew Byrd and Amanda Mitchell, charged in connection with two-year-old's death(Byrd mugshot from New River Valley Regional Jail/Mitchell mugshot from Montgomery County Sheriff)
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Radford man has been charged with murder nearly five months after the death of a two-year-old girl.

A grand jury charged 34-year-old Andrew Byrd with murder. He’s facing additional charges for intervening with the call for rescue and aggrevated malicious wounding.

The two-year-old’s mother, 30-year-old Amanda Mitchell, is also now facing charges of child endangerment and child abuse and neglect.

