MANHUNT: Law enforcement searching for fugitive in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Law enforcement is conducting a manhunt for a fugitive Wednesday in Wytheville.

The Wytheville Police Department said they are working with the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police in the Lithia Road, Nye Road, Bob Springs and Lovers Lane area.

The fugitive is described as a Black man wearing red shorts and a black t-shirt, with tattoos on both arms.

The man ran from a traffic stop, drug investigation Tuesday night on the interstate.

WPD said anyone in the area should lock their doors and make sure keys are not in their car.

If you spot the fugitive, call 911 immediately.

