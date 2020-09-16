Advertisement

New London Business and Technology Center site primed for new business

The shell building receives final touches in the New London Business and Technology Center.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County project that’s been in the works for about a year is nearly done.

A shell building at New London Business and Technology Center is getting its final touches.

The county is now marketing the building.

They built it so a business could come in and get straight to work.

The county’s economic development authority says the project will bring more jobs to Bedford County.

“The idea is to bring a new company that is bringing new jobs and investment to Bedford County to locate there," said Traci Blido, Bedford County Economic Development director.

They plan to have it finalized by the end of the month.

Wytheville Manhunt

Updated: 2 hours ago