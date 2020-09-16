Virginia’s Old Dominion nominated for several ACM Awards

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County’s Matthew Ramsey and his band Old Dominion are in the running to take home four Academy of Country Music Awards Wednesday night.

Old Dominion is nominated for group of the year and their song ‘One Man Band’ is nominated for single of the year, song of the year and video of the year.

Ramsey’s parents will be tuning in to the ceremony from their home in Buchanan.

Although this year’s viewing party is going to be a lot different, his mother said it’ll give her more of an opportunity to jump up and down and cheer for her son and the band.

“It’s just as exciting, of course it is lovely to be there, but I could probably make more of a fool of myself when I am in my own home than I can in front of other people,” Peggy Ramsey said.

Old Dominion is also set to play a medley of their songs tonight at the ACM Awards. So be sure to tune in and cheer on this hometown musician Wednesday on WDBJ7 starting at 8 p.m.

