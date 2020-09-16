One staffer, two students test positive for COVID-19 in Pulaski County schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the district’s Facebook page, two students and one staff member within Pulaski County Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

In separate Facebook posts, the district said at Snowville Elementary School, one staff member and one student had been diagnosed. The last day the two were present at school was Monday, September 14.

The other post from the district confirmed one student at Pulaski County High School tested positive. The last day the student was present was Friday, September 11.

“It has been determined that proper mitigation strategies were followed in areas where these individuals were present on this date,” according to the posts.

Both posts went on to say the schools were on virtual learning for Wednesday September, 16 and that the schools had been cleaned with plans to reopen Thursday, September 17 for students with the last names L through Z.

According to the post, “Pulaski County Public Schools will be working with the New River Health District throughout their processes for investigating and contact tracing positive cases.”

