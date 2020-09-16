Percent positive rate decreases; VDH reports backlog in Tuesday’s death data

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 136,359 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, September 16, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 135,514 reported Tuesday, an 845-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 943 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

1,799,851 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 6.9 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.1 percent reported Tuesday. In southwest Virginia, Governor Northam said at his Tuesday media briefing, the percentage is 8.1. He said that’s been coming down in recent days, but is the highest in the state. Also the highest in the state is the southwest’s average of 229 new cases a day, even more than in northern Virginia, where more people live closer together than in the southwest.

6,396 of Virginia’s overall cases as of Wednesday are considered “probable.”

There are 2,884 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 2,839 reported Tuesday. The VDH website reported a backlog in the death data for Tuesday and said it is working to identify COVID-19 related deaths using vital record death certificate information.

1,027 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 1,015 reported Tuesday. 16,536 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

