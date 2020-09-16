RU president faces backlash from letter, student-led rally to happen Saturday

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University’s president is facing backlash after a letter he sent to the campus community showing support for an upcoming march and rally.

“We want equality,” said Davante Mosley, one of the main organizers behind this Saturday’s Bigger Picture March and Rally, something he says has been in the works since June.

“We can be unified peacefully, the key word in that being peacefully,” Mosley said.

On Monday, President Hemphill sent a letter to the campus community encouraging them to share a united message that Black Lives Matter, adding he supports them.

He asks his Highlanders to "pledge in serving as active and vocal participants by advocating for equality and fairness now and well into the future.”

But the president’s message is facing some criticism from the community, given that Radford has recently been a hotspot for coronavirus.

Radford Republicans ask why schools, businesses and churches have to cut their gathering sizes, what makes the university the exception?

“It is expected that individuals who participate on Saturday will adhere not only to public health guidelines but will be respectful in their behavior,”said university spokesperson Caitlyn Scaggs. “When gathering limits were implemented on campus, there were some exceptions to guidance that was put in place with very limited exceptions,”said Scaggs.

This event is one of those exceptions. It has already been reviewed and approved by the school, allowing them to gather.

“When students come to college they’re given an opportunity to find their voice, to consider the things they care about, that they’re passionate about. This is an opportunity for our students to respectfully speak about issues that matter to them deeply,” Scaggs said.

Masking and distancing will be required. The school said it will be enforced as participants check in.

“Yes, we take the health precautions that are needed to have this event, we can’t wait," Mosley said. “The time is now."

The march and rally will be held Sept. 19 at 4:00 p.m. on Radford University’s Muse Lawn.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.