Sally makes landfall and heads our way

Much cooler weather expected by the weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
While the cool air has made it much drier and fall-like, smoke from the west coast wildfires contributed to the obstructed view of the sun. We’ll see hazy sunshine again Wednesday morning followed by some high clouds from Sally later in the day. Rain begins to move back in overnight with steadier heavier rain possible Thursday into Friday. The remnants of Sally should exit the area later Friday leading to a beautiful sunny weekend with highs only in the 60s. It looks like the nice weather sticks around into next week.

Hurricane Sally makes landfall and takes aim on our area tomorrow into Friday.
WEDNESDAY

If you need a totally dry day, Wednesday is your day. The humidity stays low today along with some sunshine. You’ll likely notice a hazy look to the sky even with the low humidity. That’s actually smoke that is suspended in the air from the West Coast wildfires. Fortunately, it will stay several thousand feet up and not impact our air quality. Highs reach the upper 60s in the mountains with mid to upper 70s for most areas. We’ll notice increasing clouds later in the day as some high thin clouds from Sally begin to move in.

Smoke from the West Coast wildfires has blocked the sun for much of the day. Did you notice the milky look to the skies?

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Rainfall from hurricane Sally will slowly move northward with moisture expected in our area by Thursday. At the same time, a cold front will drop into the area from the northwest. The timing of these features will be crucial in determining which one wins-out. A faster front would push the rain quickly out of the area. A slower front would allow more rain to move northward.

Here are some local impacts we could see from Sally.
Here's a look at possible rain amounts across our region.
RAINFALL: At this time, areas expected to see the highest rainfall amounts will be across the Southside and along the VA/NC border from Patrick to Halifax counties where 1″ to 3″of rain is possible. To the north, from the western NRV to Roanoke, lesser amounts of rain of 1″ is possible. Across the Highlands, even lower rain totals are expected.

WINDS: At this time, strong winds shouldn’t be an issue.

TORNADO: Being on the northwest side of the system, the tornado risk for our area remains very low.

MUCH COOLER WEEKEND

The cold front responsible for suppressing the rainfall to the south will also deliver a second round of much cooler air just in time for the weekend. Highs will only reach the upper 60s with overnight lows in the 40s for most areas.

Temperatures remain cool this weekend.
