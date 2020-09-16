Advertisement

Suspect arrested for Martinsville shooting

Nyzah Bradley mugshot
Nyzah Bradley mugshot(Martinsville PD)
Sep. 16, 2020
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has surrendered to police after a shooting Sunday.

Nyzah Antonio Bradley, 18, faces the following charges: Maliciously shoot at an occupied Motor Vehicle, Discharge Firearm in City Limits, Malicious Wounding, Use Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Reckless Handling of a firearm. He is being held in Martinsville City Jail without bail.

The shooting took place September 13 on Starling Avenue at the intersection of Wilson Street.

Police believe Bradley shot a gun in the direction of a Chevrolet Camaro, whose driver was hit by one round in a leg. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at SOVAH Health in Martinsville and released, according to police.

